Trains collide in eastern India, killing at least 8 with rescue work ongoing

NEW DELHI (AP) — Eight people died and several were injured when a cargo train rammed into a passenger train in India’s eastern state of West Bengal. The state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on social media platform X that a cargo train had collided with Kanchanjunga Express near the state’s Darjeeling district Monday. She added that rescue work was ongoing, with a team of doctors, disaster teams and ambulances at the site. A railway spokesperson said out of the eight dead, three were railway personnel and at least 25 were injured.

