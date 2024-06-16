Riot police in Germany intervene to stem fan clashes ahead of England vs. Serbia soccer match

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Police in Germany have rushed to separate brawling soccer fans ahead of Sunday’s match between England and Serbia at the European Championships soccer tournament. Social media footage showed men throwing chairs at each other outside a restaurant festooned with Serbian flags in the western city of Gelsenkirchen. One group beat a hasty retreat as riot police arrived and wrestled at least one man to the ground. The match on Sunday evening between England and Serbia has been tagged high risk by police over concerns over potential fan violence. Both sets of supporters have a reputation for causing trouble before and during matches.

