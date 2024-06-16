New Caledonia reopening its international airport and shortening curfew as unrest continues to ebb

PARIS (AP) — The French Pacific territory of New Caledonia is shortening its overnight curfew and reopening its international airport that was closed to commercial flights for more than a month because of deadly violence. The archipelago’s high commissioner said Sunday the La Tontouta airport that links New Caledonia’s capital, Nouméa, to Sydney, Tokyo and other Pacific hubs will reopen Monday. The commissioner also said the curfew is being shortened by two hours, its start pushed back from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Violence that flared on May 13 over controversial voting reforms led to nine deaths, including two gendarmes, and widespread destruction of shops, businesses and homes.

