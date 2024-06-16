Missouri man drives stolen truck onto a runway behind plane that had just landed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with driving a stolen truck onto a runway behind a plane that had just landed at St. Louis’ airport while fleeing police before eventually crashing into an officer’s car. The Thursday morning incident was detailed in charges that were filed Friday. Prosecutors say the man took a utility truck that was sitting unlocked and running and drove onto the airport. He blocked one plane from using a taxiway before stopping briefly after officers pointed their guns. But then he sped onto a runway behind a plane that has just landed. He didn’t change course until officers used their vehicles to divert him. He didn’t stop until after crashing into a police car.

