Russian forces storm a detention facility to rescue staff taken hostage, killing hostage takers

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian security forces have stormed a detention center in southern Russia, killing inmates who had taken two members of staff hostage, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported. The hostages at the facility in Rostov-on-Don were uninjured, RIA Novosti said Sunday, citing Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service. It said that the hostage takers had been “liquidated,” with other local news outlets reporting that at least some of the prisoners had been killed

