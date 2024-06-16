Eriksen scores in Denmark’s 1-1 draw with Slovenia at Euro 2024, 3 years after his onfield collapse

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Christian Eriksen scored the opening goal for Denmark in a 1-1 draw with Slovenia at the European Championship. It was the midfielder’s first match at the Euros since suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opener in the previous edition of the tournament in 2021. Eriksen neatly slotted a finish into the corner in the 17th minute of the Group C game in Stuttgart. Erik Janza equalized for Slovenia in the 77th with a shot that took a big deflection and span beyond Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Eriksen collapsed on the field at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen while playing for Denmark against Finland exactly 1,100 days ago.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.