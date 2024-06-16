4 Florida officers indicted for 2019 shootout with robbers that killed a UPS driver and passerby

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four Florida police officers have been indicted for manslaughter in connection with a 2019 shootout on a busy rush-hour street that left a hijacked UPS driver and a passerby in a nearby car dead. A Broward County grand jury indicted Miami-Dade County officer Rodolfo Mirabal with two counts of manslaughter for the deaths of 27-year-old UPS driver Frank Ordonez and 70-year-old Richard Cutshaw. Officers Jose Mateo, Richard Santiesteban and Leslie Lee all are indicted for manslaughter in connection with Ordonez’s death. They have been released without bond. Prosecutors announced the indictments late Saturday. They did not say why the officers are charged. Their union decries the charges and says they will fight them.

