UK government demands an explanation after police ram a runaway cow with a squad car

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister has demanded an “urgent explanation” after police officers were filmed ramming a runaway cow with their car. Footage published on social media showed a cow running in a residential road being hit by a police car, getting up and then being hit again. The Surrey Police force said it had referred itself to the police ethics watchdog over the incident. The force said officers decided to stop the cow with a car after spending hours trying to catch it. Police said the cow sustained a large cut to its leg and was being treated by a vet. Home Secretary James Cleverly wrote on X on Saturday that he had “asked for a full, urgent explanation.”

