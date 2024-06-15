Rome LGBTQ+ Pride parade celebrates 30th anniversary, makes fun of Pope Francis comments

ROME (AP) — The Rome LGBTQ+ Pride parade has celebrated its 30th anniversary as tens of thousands of people in brightly colored outfits marched through the streets of Rome. They waved banners, danced and sang Saturday as they marked LGBTQ+ rights and poked fun at Pope Francis. Many of the signs and banners at the parade made fun over a recent comment made by the pontiff. The Pope had to issue an apology last month after Italian media quoted unnamed bishops saying that Francis jokingly used the term “faggotness” while speaking in Italian during a meeting.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.