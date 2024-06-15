Pilgrims commence the final rites of Hajj as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Masses of pilgrims have embarked on a symbolic stoning of the devil in Saudi Arabia, marking the final days of Hajj pilgrimage and the start of the Eid al-Adha celebrations for Muslims around the world. It came a day after the pilgrims congregated on a sacred hill in Mount Ararat outside the holy city of Mecca. The ritual on Saturday at Mount Arafat was considered the peak of the Hajj. Hajj is one of the largest religious gatherings on earth. It officially started Friday when pilgrims moved from Mecca’s Grand Mosque to Mina, a desert plain just outside the city. Saudi authorities expect that the number of pilgrims this year would exceed 2 million.

