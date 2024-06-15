Much of U.S. braces for extreme weather, from southern heat wave to possible snow in the Rockies

Much of the U.S. is bracing for extreme weather — especially high temperatures — this weekend and into next week. A heat wave is already affecting many southern states while the Pacific Northwest will experience unseasonably cold weather and the potential for late-season snow in the Rocky Mountains on Monday. Forecasters warned of the potential for severe thunderstorms developing in between hot and cold fronts. Meanwhile, flood waters continue receding in Florida after days of intense rainfall while a plume of tropical moisture will reach the central Gulf Coast in the next couple days.

