Michigan senior dog with multiple health problems finds new home

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DETROIT (WWJ) — When Grand Papa was brought to the River Rouge Animal Shelter last week, he was suffering from a neurological condition that caused him to drag one of his paws and was positive for heartworms.

Shelter manager Patty Trevino said the senior husky, who was at least 12 years old, was found wandering in Southwest Detroit. Trevino said she saw a post on social media about the dog and quickly responded to it.

“I knew I wanted to help him. I figured a lot of other people would as well,” Trevino told CBS News Detroit. “I just commented, ‘If no one else will take him, we’ll take him to River Rouge. And the next day, people were saying, ‘Are you going to take him? Are you going to take him?’ and I was like, I guess no one is taking him. I said ‘Yeah, we have a spot. We’ll take him.’ I was confident that someone would step up for him.”

Trevino said Grand Papa’s back right leg was not moving properly, and he struggled to use the bathroom. They took him to the animal hospital, where they learned his right paw was bleeding from him dragging it, and he tested positive for heartworms.

Trevino said they decided not to give the dog any medical treatments, given his age, and instead were hoping to find him a home to live out his days in. To boost awareness, the shelter made posts on social media asking for anyone to take the dog into their home.

She said they received several comments from people offering to take him; however, she was particular about where he would go.

“I wanted someone I was familiar with, or someone that someone I know is familiar with that could vouch for them as being a solid, sensible person,” Trevino said.

Trevino said a woman named Lauren, who helped with a dog that had cancer 10 years ago, offered to foster him. After much consideration. Trevino agreed to let the dog go with Lauren.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, senior dogs have a 25% adoption rate compared to a 60% adoption rate for younger dogs and puppies.

A research study in the National Library of Medicine found that many people avoid adopting or fostering senior pets due to medical and behavioral challenges. The lack of adoptions puts them at a higher risk for euthanasia.

“Additional studies indicate that the chance of a dog or cat getting adopted significantly decrease with age of the animal due to high kennel competition against animals that have more ‘desirable’ traits. Furthermore, older animals are also more likely to be returned following adoption,” according to the study.

Trevino said Grand Papa’s story is another example of the importance of foster homes and adopting senior pets. At the time Grand Papa was brought to River Rouge, he was the only senior dog at the shelter.

Trevino said they often see senior dogs brought into the shelter, but they also see people coming to adopt or foster them. She said while senior pets come with some challenges, taking care of them is rewarding.

“I don’t think there’s anything more rewarding than having a senior dog and caring for them, or a senior cat or a senior person. It’s very rewarding,” she said. “There’s something very special when you look at their face, and you look at their eyes, and you try to imagine them being young.”

In the last week since he was taken in by Lauren, Trevino said Grand Papa appears to be a different dog after getting a bath and taking some pain medication. The shelter shared a video of the dog on its Facebook page.

Lauren was not available for an interview at the time this article was published but shared photos of the dog with Trevino, including a new dog tag that says, “I am loved.”

Trevino credited Lauren and the volunteers with the rescue effort.

“I think he’s got some quality time left, and it makes me feel really good to see everybody so happy, seeing him clean,” she said. “It was like he was a new dog.

