Dutch tourist found dead on Greek island and 4 other foreign tourists are missing on 3 islands

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Local media are reporting that a missing Dutch tourist has been found dead on the eastern Greek island of Samos. The development Saturday was the latest in a string of cases in the past few days in which tourists in the Greek islands have died, or gone missing. Some, if not all, of them had set out on hikes in blistering heat. The body of the 74-year-old Dutch tourist was found by a Fire Service drone lying face down in a ravine about 300 meters (330 yards) from the spot where he was last observed on Sunday. Authorities are still searching for four people reported missing in the past few days.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.