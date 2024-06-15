Chinese premier promises more pandas and urges Australia to put aside differences

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s visit to Australia has focused on positive aspects of the bilateral relationship including shared giant pandas and a rebounding wine trade after he urged both countries to shelve their differences. China’s most powerful leader after President Xi Jinping arrived late Saturday in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia state, which has produced most of the Australian wine entering China since crippling tariffs were lifted in March. Li on Sunday visited Adelaide Zoo, which has been home to China-born giant pandas Wang Wang and Fu Ni since 2009. He announced that the zoo would be loaned another two pandas after the pair are due to return to China in November.

