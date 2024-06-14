What we know about the fight between conspiracist Alex Jones and Sandy Hook families over his assets

HOUSTON (AP) — Bombastic conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to liquidate his personal assets as he owes $1.5 billion for his false claims that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. But the future of his Infowars media platform and the money behind the the business enriched Jones remain uncertain. A federal bankruptcy judge ordered the asset liquidation Friday but dismissed a separate bankruptcy case involving Free Speech Systems, which controls Infowars. It is not immediately clear what will happen to Free Speech Systems and Infowars. Many of the Sandy Hook families had asked that the company also be liquidated.

By DAVE COLLINS, JUAN A. LOZANO and JIM VERTUNO Associated Press

