What happened this week in the UK election campaign, from manifesto launches to robots and Haribos
By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. general election campaign has now passed the halfway mark. The main political parties finally have published their plans for government should they win on July 4. Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer tussled over tax. Starmer is predicted to become the first Labour prime minister since 2010 and headed for 10 Downing Street.