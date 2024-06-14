Weekend of graduation ceremonies begins at California universities without major war protests

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A weekend of commencement ceremonies at a half-dozen California universities is underway with no immediate sign of the major campus protests against the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza that have led to clashes with police and numerous arrests. Officials appealed Friday for celebrations of graduates without disruptions at schools including the University of California’s campuses in Los Angeles and Santa Cruz, where major protests occurred over recent weeks. At Santa Cruz, the chancellor and provost announced they would not be attending ceremonies in hope of preventing protests targeting them. Commencement events are also occurring through the weekend or into next week at UC’s San Diego, Davis, Santa Barbara and Riverside campuses.

