Virginia lawmakers to hold special session on changes to military education benefits program

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate will reconvene in a special legislative session next week to consider a proposal that would exempt some military families from pending changes in eligibility for a state program for educational benefits at state public colleges and universities. The Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program waives tuition for survivors and dependents of veterans killed or seriously disabled while on active duty. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and lawmakers made changes to eligibility for the program in the two-year budget set to take effect on July 1. The Senate will take up the issue on Tuesday, while the House will reconvene on June 28.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.