Teen drowns after authorities respond to a water rescue call

By Tyler Rinkol

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — A 16-year-old boy drowned after authorities say he swam at Holmes Lake Thursday night.

Multiple agencies responded when they could find the teen around 10 p.m.

Rescue divers from Lincoln Fire and Rescue and air and maritime units from the Nebraska State Patrol found him and pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities believe there is no foul play involved.

The boy’s name is not being released until his family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing. Lincoln Fire and Rescue are expected to provide updates on their investigation Friday morning.

