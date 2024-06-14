Swedish officials say weak replacement parts caused roller coaster accident that killed 1, injured 9

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish accident investigators say the country’s oldest amusement park did not properly test new parts for a roller coaster that derailed last year and sent some passengers plunging to the ground, killing one and injuring nine others, one seriously. They say the accident at the Grona Lund park in Stockholm was caused by weak replacement support arms for the roller coaster cars. The roller coaster was carrying 11 passengers at the time of the accident. The front of the train jumped off the tracks, throwing three people to the ground, one of whom died. Seven others in the cars received minor injuries.

