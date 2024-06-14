Prosecutor says ATF agent justified in fatal shooting of Little Rock airport director during raid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas prosecutors says an Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent was justified when he fatally shot the Little Rock airport’s director during a raid in March. Pulaski County Prosecutor Will Jones on Friday said no charges would be filed in the shooting of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport Executive Director Bryan Malinowski. Jones made the decision after reviewing the Arkansas State Police’s investigation into the shooting. Malinowski died days after he was shot when ATF agents executed a warrant at his home. An affidavit later said Malinowski had sold guns without a dealer’s license.

