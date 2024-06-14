Mom sentenced to 84 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing 5-year-old daughter

By Jennifer McRae

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — Alexus Tanielle Nelson, the mother of a 5-year-old child who was reported missing a little more than a year ago in Colorado before the child’s remains were found days later in her apartment, has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to the case.

Nelson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, tampering with a deceased body and attempting to influence a public servant. She was sentenced to a total of 84 years in exchange for the plea; 48 years for murder, 24 years for tampering with a deceased body and 12 years for attempting to influence a public servant. The sentence will be served consecutively.

It was the end of May last year when police in Aurora issued an alert for missing 5-year-old Maha Li after the child’s maternal grandmother called 911 from out of state to report that her daughter, Nelson, made concerning statements to them by text. The caller also raised concerns about the safety of her granddaughter.

Officers rushed to Nelson’s apartment in the 1000 block of South Elkhart Way. Nelson told officers she gave up her daughter for adoption but couldn’t provide any records. Investigators couldn’t independently verify the adoption through state records. The child’s grandmother called 911 again two days later and officers followed up again at that time.

Aurora police said that Nelson intentionally gave false statements to officers which prompted Nelson’s initial arrest for attempting to influence a public servant. The remains of a child were found inside Nelson’s apartment the next evening.

