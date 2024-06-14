Illinois lawmakers unable to respond to governor’s prison plan because they lack quorum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Members of a legislative review panel agree that two aging prisons need to be replaced. But they contended on Friday that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration needs to provide details. The bipartisan commission couldn’t vote on its concerns because it lacked a quorum, with just three of 12 members appearing. Pritzker has proposed closing and replacing Stateville, a maximum-security prison in the Chicago suburb of Crest Hill. He also would shutter or move Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln, a women’s facility. Employees packed two hearings this week. They fear their families will be disrupted by having to move for a new job and worry successful prison programs will be dismantled.

