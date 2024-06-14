Holly Bobo murder case returns to court, 7 years after a Tennessee man’s conviction

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) — Seven years after a man was convicted of killing nursing student Holly Bobo, the case is returning to the Tennessee courtroom where his intense, highly publicized murder trial unfolded. With Bobo’s parents sitting in the courtroom, a judge heard legal arguments Friday as part of an attempt by Zachary Adams to receive a new trial in the kidnapping, rape and killing of Bobo. The 20-year-old disappeared from her home in rural West Tennessee in 2011. Her body was found more than three years later, ending a massive search by her family and authorities. Adams’ lawyer says a key witness is recanting the testimony that helped convict Adams.

