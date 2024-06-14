Here’s what to know about a stalled $237M donation to Florida A&M

NEW YORK (AP) — It would have been the largest-ever private gift to a historically Black college or university: $237 million — far beyond Florida A&M University’s endowment. The money was promised by Gregory Gerami. The 30-year-old calls himself Texas’ “youngest African American industrial hemp producer.” But everything was not what it seemed and the donation is now in limbo. Questions abound about whether university officials properly vetted Gerami or his gift. He maintains that everything will work out, but the state has stepped in to oversee an outside investigation into what happened.

