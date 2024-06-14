Google CEO testifies at trial of collapsed startup Ozy Media and founder Carlos Watson

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has testified briefly at the federal financial conspiracy trial surrounding the collapse of once-touted startup Ozy Media. Pichai took the stand Friday. He countered Ozy founder Carlos Watson’s alleged claims that the search giant once sought to buy the company. Pichai said Google did consider hiring Watson for a high-level news executive job in 2021 and putting $25 million into Ozy in something of a tradeoff for luring him away. Prosecutors have said Watson later told another prospective investor that Pichai himself had extended a nine-figure offer to buy Ozy. Watson and Ozy Media have pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit fraud.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.