France’s leftist alliance leaders vow to ‘extinguish the flame’ of far right in upcoming elections

PARIS (AP) — Leaders of France’s new leftist alliance have warned that the far right is “at the door of power.” Allied in a coalition known as the New Popular Front, they outlined their plan to prevent the surging far right from taking power at upcoming national legislative elections. The leaders of the usually fractious French left-wing parties said at a news conference on Friday that they have closed ranks to prevent a victory by Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party which could result in the French far right leading a government for the first time since World War II. The early election, called by President Emmanuel Macron, will take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7.

By BARBARA SURK and NICOLAS GARRIGA Associated Press

