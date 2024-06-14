Explosions in a Swiss garage have left 2 people dead and 11 injured

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say two people have been found dead after explosions in an underground parking garage at an apartment building in northern Switzerland and 11 others sustained minor injuries. The explosions Thursday evening rocked the Nussbaumen neighborhood of the small town of Obersiggenthal, northwest of Zurich. Police said Friday that the explosions appeared to have been caused by an accident, but didn’t give more details. Swiss media reported that the explosions created a large cloud of smoke that was visible from afar and the explosions were heard from well outside the town. Police said that the fire at one point spread to several floors of the building. Several buildings were evacuated.

