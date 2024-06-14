Esports Olympics set to launch after IOC presents proposal for video game project

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The first Olympic Esports Games are set to be added soon to the IOC’s portfolio of events as it seeks to attract and retain young audiences. The International Olympic Committee says it will ask members to approve a proposal to create a video game Olympics when they meet next month in Paris on the eve of the Summer Games. The Olympic body says it’s in “advanced discussions with a potential host” that should be announced soon after the July 23-24 meeting in Paris. The Esports Olympics will build on an IOC-backed week of video game competitions held last year in Singapore.

