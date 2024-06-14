Dogs’ digs at the Garden: Westminster show returning to Madison Square Garden next year

NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden is going back to the dogs. The Westminster Kennel Club has announced that its storied dog show is returning next year to the Garden for the first time since 2020. For reasons including the coronavirus pandemic, the annual dog show has since been held at an estate in suburban Westchester and at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. The 2025 show will begin with an agility competition Feb. 8 at the sprawling Javits Center convention venue. The traditional breed-by-breed contest that leads to the coveted best in show prize will unfold on Feb. 10 and 11. Preliminary-round judging will be at the Javits Center, with the semifinals and finals at the Garden.

