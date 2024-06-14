Couples ask judge to find Alabama law that provides legal immunity to IVF providers unconstitutional

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama couples at the center of lawsuits over the destruction of frozen embryos have asked a judge to toss out the new state law that provides immunity to in vitro fertilization providers. The couples argued that the new immunity law is unconstitutional. Alabama lawmakers hastily approved the immunity provision to get IVF services restarted in the state. Three large fertility clinics ceased services after Alabama Supreme Court ruling frozen embryos could be considered children under the state’s wrongful death law. The court filing is the latest development in the legal saga that drew international attention and sparked concerns over the availability of IVF.

