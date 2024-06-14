Beachgoer fatally struck by police truck on South Carolina beach, highway patrol says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a beachgoer died after being struck by a police truck on a South Carolina beach. News outlets report that Lance Cpl. Lena Butler of the South Carolina Highway Patrol says an Horry County Police truck was headed onto the beach in the Myrtle Beach area just after 1 p.m. Thursday when the person was hit. Butler says the injured person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and later died. Images from the scene show people crowded around a police truck on the beach. Dennis Miller told WMBF-TV that bystanders tried to help the person pinned under the truck, doing their best to lift it. The Horry County Coroner’s Office did not immediately identify the person who died.

