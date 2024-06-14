A week of disorder in Cleveland, as City Hall remains closed after ransomware attack

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s City Hall will remained closed to the public through at least Monday, as officials in Ohio’s second-largest city continued to grapple with the effects of a ransomware attack. City operations have been hampered all week by the threat first detected Sunday. State and federal authorities are investigating. After shutting down most systems and closing City Hall and a second government location to residents and employees early in the week, Democratic Mayor Justin Bibb brought employees back Wednesday. But a host of problems ensued, so he ordered City Hall closed again through week’s end.

