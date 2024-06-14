Skip to Content
A US man died after being electrocuted in a hot tub in Mexican resort town, authorities say

Sandy Beach in Puerto Peñasco
Sandy Beach in Puerto Peñasco
By
June 13, 2024 8:54 AM
Published 11:34 AM

By Sydney Bishop and Jose Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — A 43-year-old American man died after he and another US national were electrocuted while in a jacuzzi at a complex of private condominiums in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, authorities said.

The death of the man and injuries to another person were “due to a possible electric discharge when both were inside the jacuzzi,” according to a Wednesday social media post from the General Prosecutor’s Office of Justice for the state of Sonora.

They were identified as American citizens of Mexican origin by the prosecutor’s office.

What caused the electrical failure, which happened at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, is still being investigated, authorities said.

Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, is a fishing and resort city on the Gulf of California, south of Arizona.

