A statement from Kate, Princess of Wales on her cancer treatment

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales has has given an update on her cancer treatment, saying she is making good progress and hopes to return to some public duties. In a statement released Friday, Kate says she has been “blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement” since she announced her diagnosis in March. She says she has “good days and bad days” as she goes through chemotherapy. Kate also says she is looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with her family. It will be her first public appearance this year, and she says she hopes to join a few more public engagements over the summer.

