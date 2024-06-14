A Southwest Airlines plane that did a ‘Dutch roll’ suffered structural damage, investigators say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators say a Southwest Airlines plane suffered damage to parts of the structure after it went into a “Dutch roll” during a flight last month. The National Transportation Safety Board said on Friday that the roll of the Boeing 737 Max happened May 25, but Southwest didn’t notify the safety board until June 7. The NTSB comment suggests the incident was more serious than previously known. A Dutch roll is an unstable and potentially dangerous combination of yaw, or the tail sliding sideways, and the plane rocking from side to side. No one was injured on the Southwest flight, which landed safely in Oakland, California.

