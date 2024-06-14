2 men die after falling into manure tanker in upstate New York

CLINTON, N.Y. (AP) — Police say two men have died after falling into a manure tanker in upstate New York. The fatal episode happened Thursday morning at Champion Farm in the central New York town of Clinton. Police say one of the men tried to retrieve a piece of equipment that had fallen into the tanker, but he passed out and fell in. The second man tried to help but also passed out and fell in. Farm staff called 911 and the men were taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

