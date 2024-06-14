18-year-old woman shot right after her high school graduation

By Tiffany Chan

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WJZ) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in Boston’s Seaport Thursday, just after graduating from high school. Boston police are still looking for the gunman.

Victim had just graduated high school that day

It happened just before noon near the corner of Pier 4 Boulevard and Northern Avenue. Police believe the shooting happened at a parking garage. The woman, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital with what police called “non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.”

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the young woman graduated from Boston Collaborative High School Thursday morning. He said the shooting “did not occur at a graduation. It did occur at another scene, a location that was not part of the graduation.”

“We believe this was not a random event,” Cox told reporters. “We are still investigating this.”

They are looking for a man, but did not release a description of him yet.

“To say this is an unfortunate incident would be an understatement,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “This is a tragedy, this should not happen.”

Witnesses saw man running in graduation cap and gown

Witnesses told WBZ-TV there was a graduation party in the area and they saw a woman get out of a car holding her stomach. People rushed in to help her and then police arrived. They also said they saw someone in a cap and gown running away from scene.

“High school students attending a graduation on a beautiful day like today shouldn’t have to have that day marked with a shooting taking place,” said Hayden.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.