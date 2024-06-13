Woman claims she was left alone in UAB Medicine doctor’s office after it closed

By Jillian Kay

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (WWAY) — We’ve all had long wait times at the doctor’s office at one point or another. But for one Huntsville woman, she claims her visit to UAB Medicine on Tuesday took much longer than expected.

Yaraliz Pagan describes the terrifying moments when she and her daughter were allegedly locked inside their doctor’s office.

She already does not enjoy going to the doctor, and she says this visit only elevated her fears.

“There was still a green button that says there’s still a patient in there,” Pagan said. “How do you leave and have the green button and not see there’s someone there?”

Lucky for Pagan, she caught it all on camera and shared videos showing the moments she and her daughter realized they were locked inside the facility and left in their patient room.

Pagan says she booked her appointment late that day and went in as scheduled at 4:20 p.m.

She says the doctor saw her at 5 p.m., and they talked for a bit and she claims the doctor told her she’d be right back.

However, an hour and a half later, around 6:30 p.m. Pagan and her daughter stepped outside their room to see what was going on and they couldn’t believe what they saw.

“Empty,” Pagan said. “Never went nobody at least to check if anybody’s in the rooms, at least common sense please. Have someone check the rooms.”

Pagan says her daughter’s car was the only one in the lot. The front desk had a closed sign posted up and she claims no one came to check the room to see if they were still inside.

We reached out to UAB Medicine and asked what their lock-up protocol typically looks like. We even asked if they could show us how that process works.

Their spokesperson says they could not answer our questions due to patient privacy laws. However, they did say their doors lock from the outside, so anyone inside after hours can still get out freely.

