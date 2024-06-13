With deal done, Disney will withdraw lawsuit, ending conflict with DeSantis and his appointees

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Now that Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to a governing district have reached a deal on how Walt Disney World will be developed over the next two decades, the company plans to ask that a federal lawsuit be dismissed, ending the last piece of conflict between the two sides. A Disney official said Thursday that the entertainment giant plans to request a dismissal the suit against the governor and his appointees. Disney’s decision to withdraw the federal lawsuit came after the DeSantis appointees approved a development deal with the company Wednesday night following two years of bad blood.

