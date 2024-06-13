With a big kick, Bubi the elephant oracle predicts Germany to win Euro 2024 opener

STARKENBERG, Germany (AP) — There’s a new big-hitter in the world of soccer soothsayers and this one is going for a win for Germany to open the European Championship. Bubi is an African elephant who lives in a reserve in Thuringia in central Germany. She was tasked with predicting the victor of the Euro 2024 match between the host nation and Scotland in Munich on Friday. Bubi had to kick a ball toward the flags of Germany and Scotland that were on either side of a makeshift goal. The ball rolled toward Germany’s. Bubi then waved the flag of her adopted home and enjoyed a bucket of barley.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.