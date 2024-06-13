US submarine pulls into Guantanamo Bay a day after Russian warships arrive in Cuba

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy submarine has pulled into Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in a show of force as a fleet of Russian warships gather for planned military exercises in the Caribbean. U.S. Southern Command says the USS Helena, a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, arrived at the U.S. base in Cuba on Thursday. That’s a day after a Russian frigate, a nuclear-powered submarine, an oil tanker and a rescue tug crossed into Havana Bay after drills in the Atlantic Ocean. Pentagon officials say the Russian drills don’t represent a threat to the U.S. They come less than two weeks after President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-provided weapons to strike inside Russia to protect Kharkiv.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

