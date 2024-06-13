US, Europe agree to lock up Russian assets until it pays for Ukraine war, clearing way for $50B loan

BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy (AP) — The United States and European countries have agreed to lock up sanctioned Russian assets until Moscow pays reparations for its invasion of Ukraine. That word comes from a senior U.S. official on Thursday. The move clears the way for leaders to announce a $50 billion loan package for Kyiv at the Group of Seven summit in Italy. The highly anticipated agreement will leverage interest and income from the more than $260 billion in frozen Russian assets that are largely held in Europe, to secure a $50 billion loan from the U.S. and additional loans from other partners. The first disbursements will be made this year.

By COLLEEN LONG and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.