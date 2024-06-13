US diplomat warns of great consequences for migrants at border who don’t choose legal pathways
By MARIANA MARTÍNEZ BARBA
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar has warned that migrants who do not opt for a legal pathway into the United States will face consequences. The message Thursday comes at a time when the Biden administration needs Mexico’s cooperation in easing the flow of migrants to their shared border. Salazar told reporters that the number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border has dropped since U.S. President Joe Biden implemented changes last week aimed at making it more difficult for those seeking asylum. But he did not specify by how much.