Trump refers to Milwaukee as ‘horrible’ just before the city hosts the Republican convention

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump reportedly called Milwaukee a “horrible city” during a meeting with Republican lawmakers. The comment on Thursday drew disagreements from those who were there about what Trump meant when referring to the heavily Democratic city that will host the Republican National Convention next month. Trump made the comments during a meeting with members of Congress as part of a visit to Capitol Hill, his first since leaving office. Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung posted on X that Trump “was talking about how terrible crime and voter fraud are.” President Joe Biden’s campaign said, “If Donald Trump thinks Milwaukee is so horrible, then he shouldn’t come to our city.”

