Thieves try to steal ATM from Brookfield bank

By James Ganley

Click here for updates on this story

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin (WISN) — The town of Brookfield Police Department is investigating an attempted ATM theft at the Landmark Credit Union on Bluemound Road, near Janacek Road.

News Chopper 12 spotted a pick-up truck with a yellow strap or cord attached to the ATM.

There is also damage to the front of the ATM.

Police responded to the bank around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The town of Brookfield Police Department was on scene within seconds, actually observing some of the crime because their department is located on the other side of the parking lot.

With police on their tail, the robbers bailed from the truck and ran. Police said they eventually caught up with the men and took them into custody.

They arrested two 25-year-olds and a 36-year-old. They also told WISN 12 News that someone had stolen the truck in Milwaukee.

Dean Madden works for a neighboring business and said he’s never seen anything like it there.

“Kind of shows the society that we live in today,” he said. “Stupid is as stupid does.”

The ATM is temporarily out of service.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.