Supreme Court, siding with Starbucks, makes it harder for NLRB to win court orders in labor disputes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has made it harder for the federal government to win court orders when it suspects a company of interfering in unionization campaigns in a case that stemmed from a labor dispute with Starbucks. The justices on Thursday tightened the standards for when a federal court should issue an order to protect the jobs of workers during a union organizing campaign. The court rejected a rule that some courts had applied to orders sought by the National Labor Relations Board in favor of a higher threshold, sought by Starbucks, that must be met in most other fights over court orders, or injunctions.

