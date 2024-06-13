Overturned big rig spills eggs onto highway, causing delays

By Brandon Downs

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A big rig carrying eggs overturned on Business 80 in Sacramento Thursday morning, causing traffic delays and a messy scene.

The crash happened on westbound Business 80 at Watt Avenue around 2 a.m. The CHP said the driver reached back to grab a water bottle and overcorrected, causing the big rig to overturn.

Traffic was backed up in the area for most of the morning as officials had to cut traffic down to one lane.

A tow truck responded to the scene and raised the trailer, spilling the eggs onto the roadway. Crews were still working to clean up the spill at 8 a.m.

It’s unknown when the westbound lanes will fully reopen.

LOCAL NEWS Overturned big rig spills eggs onto Sacramento highway, causing delays sacramento By Brandon Downs

June 13, 2024 / 8:22 AM PDT / CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A big rig carrying eggs overturned on Business 80 in Sacramento Thursday morning, causing traffic delays and a messy scene.

The crash happened on westbound Business 80 at Watt Avenue around 2 a.m. The CHP said the driver reached back to grab a water bottle and overcorrected, causing the big rig to overturn.

Traffic was backed up in the area for most of the morning as officials had to cut traffic down to one lane.

A tow truck responded to the scene and raised the trailer, spilling the eggs onto the roadway. Crews were still working to clean up the spill at 8 a.m.

It’s unknown when the westbound lanes will fully reopen.

The driver said he is OK.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.