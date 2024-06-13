Monique Franklin Appointed Interim Director for Fort Bend County Library System

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 12, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Fort Bend County Commissioners Court has officially announced the appointment of Monique Franklin as the Interim Director of the Fort Bend County Library System. Franklin’s extensive experience and unwavering dedication to library services position her as a prime candidate to lead the library system during this transitional period. Monique Franklin brings over two decades of experience in library science and management. She began her tenure at Fort Bend County Libraries in September 2011 as the Adult Collection Development Coordinator. Her innovative approach and commitment to enhancing library collections quickly garnered attention. A year ago, she was promoted to Assistant Library Director, where she worked closely with the former Library Director, Clara Russell, who retired on June 7, 2024. Franklin’s journey in library services is marked by her significant contributions to various library systems. Before joining Fort Bend County Libraries, she spent ten fruitful years at the Harris County Public Library as the Children’s Materials Selection Librarian. Her passion for children’s literature and educational resources led to the development of numerous successful programs and initiatives. Her career also includes pivotal roles at the Houston Public Library and the Free Library of Philadelphia, where she served as a Children’s Librarian. These roles allowed her to impact the community positively, fostering a love for reading and learning among young patrons. Franklin’s foundation in library services was laid at the St. Charles Parish Library in Destrehan, Louisiana. As a Branch Manager and Youth Services Coordinator, she demonstrated exceptional leadership and a keen ability to connect with the community. Her academic credentials include a master’s degree in library science from Louisiana State University, reflecting her strong educational background and commitment to her profession. In her new role as Interim Director, Franklin will oversee the daily operations of the Fort Bend County Library System, ensuring seamless service delivery and the implementation of innovative programs. Her vision includes expanding digital resources, strengthening community outreach, and enhancing library services to meet the evolving needs of Fort Bend County residents. The Fort Bend County Library System, known for its extensive collection and diverse programs, continues to be a cornerstone of the community. Under Franklin’s interim leadership, the library system is expected to uphold its tradition of excellence while exploring new opportunities for growth and development. Houston Style Magazine readers, for more information about the Fort Bend County Library System and upcoming programs, visit their official website at Fort Bend County Libraries.

