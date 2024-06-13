Missing boy’s body recovered near Boynton Beach Inlet

By Danielle Scruggs

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed late Thursday morning that the boy’s body was recovered.

Recovery efforts began after a child fell into the water Thursday morning near the Boynton Beach Inlet.

Officials said the little boy was fishing with his father when the father lost sight of him.

“Marine assets from each agency are working together. This is still a very active incident.” officials said.

